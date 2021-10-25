Cargo ships can predict travel accidents and anticipate future arrivals Ocean warming | Technology Technology News | Science | Technology News | Technology News | Malayalam Technology News

Worldwide, cargo ships lost more than 3,000 containers last year alone. More than a thousand containers have already been seized this year, according to the World Shipping Group. It is also estimated that an average of 779 containers went missing at sea in 2017-19. Now comes the math to save cargo ships. Researchers point out that this damage can be minimized through accurate calculations.

A team of researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology has proposed a mathematical software solution to cargo shipping concerns. A system will be set up to detect the height and direction of sea waves and warn captains of dangers. Researchers hope to test this system on ships soon.

There is a lot of valuable information in every search. Chengru Ren, a researcher at NTNU, says that if we know the information about the waves, we can know about the ocean. The research by Ren and his team was published in the journal Marine Structures.

Researchers estimate the risk of waves based on the size and shape of the ship and its ability to respond to ocean movements. Ren and his team present a new calculation called Response Amplitude Operators (RAO) based on information from previous ships’ voyages. Based on this, before embarking on a voyage, the captains get an idea of ​​the dangers of the sea route they are on.

Systems for predicting the dangers of shipping have been around since the 1980s. But Ren and his associates point out that their accuracy is relatively low. Captains already use software such as WAMIT and ShipX to calculate the behavior of waves. Ren and his team have already started testing their software for higher performance. Ren says their math software will help further strengthen the connection between the ship, the captain and the sea.

Marine technology is becoming more and more digital. One hundred years ago, captains had no great understanding of what would happen before the voyage began. This is going to change in the future. Captains can anticipate what crises await them before the voyage begins. This will help them make better decisions along the way, says Chengru Ren.

