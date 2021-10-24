UK weather: Within an hour the city was flooded by an inch of rain that flooded the streets of London.

London was hit by an inch of rain in an hour as floodwaters engulfed travel – with the humid weather to come.

The flash floods wreaked havoc on several metro routes and submerged the capital’s roads as drains quickly overflowed.

Parts of Knights Bridge have been submerged due to flash floods Credit: Twitter / ProJames_Music

Cars and buses struggled to cross the floodwaters Credit: Twitter / GregMcTweets

According to the DFL website, both the Circle and District lines have been partially suspended due to a signal failure caused by flooding on Cluster Road.

Transport to London means that tickets will be accepted on London buses.

The metro line has also been experiencing minor delays due to flooding near Algate.

The London Over Ground has been partially closed due to flooding in the Imperial Wharf area, with no service between the Welleston Junction and the Clapham Junction.

The southern train was affected by the flood, warning that the journey would be delayed by about half an hour.

They tweet: “The Imperial Wharf floods have blocked all lines through Shepherds Bush.

“There is no service between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction and Milton Keynes Central.”

The footage shows high flooding in London on A4, and TfL warns of high risk in A3, A41 and A12.

You can see in the videos that buses and other cars are having trouble navigating the floodwaters in Knightsbridge, while part of the M25 has also been submerged.

There are 56 flood warnings across the UK, namely flood potential, and four flood warnings.

Flooding is expected at Keswick Cambridge, Kidbrook Creek, Forest Row, River Store and Slot Creek.

The meteorological center warned people to be vigilant during the trip and issued yellow weather warnings from 2am to midnight, with the most affected areas being east and northeast.

They added: “Heavy rains continue to move east and local flooding is possible.

“St James’ Park in London has received 26 mm or more of an inch of rain in the past hour.

“Sometimes there are opportunities for a few sunny spells in the west.”

But as the mercury rises to 21 degrees Celsius, the British hope to take advantage of warmer temperatures than Barcelona from tomorrow.

It comes after two days of heavy rains – with temperatures expected to rise for a week during the “Indian summer”.

DFL has suspended some pipe connections due to heavy rain Credit: Twitter / GregMcTweets

Several roads in the capital were affected by more than an inch of rain in an hour Credit: Twitter / LondonWispers

