Home World The National Intelligence Service says it is “not true” of the alleged plot by US media outlet Kim Yoo-jung.

Oct 24, 2021 0 Comments
US Globe “September 9 Event Double Look”

The National Intelligence Service has blamed the US media for the coup of Kim Jong Un "Not true"
[서울=뉴시스] North Korea's Sosun Central TV reported on the 13th that President Kim Jong-un attended the Defense Development Exhibition 'Self-Defense-2021' on the 11th at the Exhibition of Three Revolutions in Pyongyang. 2021.10.13.
[서울=뉴시스] Correspondent Park De-ro = Kim Yo-jong, deputy director of the Central Committee of the Korean Workers' Party, has dismissed his brother, Kim Jong-un, as US intelligence reports say. Secretary of Labor and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission, in a conspiracy.

On the afternoon of the 24th, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported in the American newspaper ‘Globe’ that “this is not true.”

Earlier, in its latest release on the 23rd (local time), the Globe quoted a US intelligence source as saying, “Kim Jong-un killed Kim Yo-Jong, who carried out a covert plot between May 6 and June 5.”

Globe, “President Kim Jong Un has not appeared in public since, but suddenly appeared on September 9, the anniversary of the founding of the North Korean regime, this time he is a dual character.”

“Kim Jong-un and those who attended the September event did not go the same way, and the facial recognition technology confirmed that both are not the same person,” the Pentagon official was quoted as saying.

The Globe also said that Kim Yo-jong’s appointment as a member of the North Korean State Council last month was “a self-promotion by Kim Yo-jong to strengthen his control”.

“Unlike Kim Jong-un, who threatened nuclear weapons in order to gain concessions from other countries, US intelligence officials believe Kim Yo-jong is actually at risk of using nuclear weapons,” the Globe report said.

