London will pay the promised money to France

Three hundred and forty-two migrants who tried to reach England in makeshift boats were rescued on Sunday, October 10, and 1,115 were rescued or intercepted on Friday and Saturday. This material is the source of friction between London and Paris.

To defuse tensions, the British government announced on Monday, October 11, that it would provide France with money promised to combat the deportation of migrants off the coast of France. When asked by the BBC about the date the money would be handed over to France, British Home Secretary Damien Hinds said he expected the question to be there. “Finalized in the coming weeks”. Mr. Hinds said it was one “Administrative Process” Rather a “Political Question” This delayed the receipt of money by France.

Ensure financial assistance

During a visit to the Loon-Plague in northern France on Saturday, he asked French Interior Minister Gerald Dormann to respect France’s commitment to pay 62.7 million euros in 2021-2022 to fund the strengthening of French law. Enforcement agencies on the coasts. “We promised to finance the British because we have the border for them.”, He had announced. Mr. Durman had called for talks on a migration agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Since the end of 2018, illegal channels of immigrants seeking to travel to the United Kingdom have increased in defiance of repeated warnings from authorities, which underscores the risk associated with traffic density, strong currents and low water temperatures.

The British government has begun to pass a controversial bill reforming the asylum system and imposing harsher punishments, the maximum penalty for traffickers, against the current fourteen years.