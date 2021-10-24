Home Top News London cancels New Year’s fireworks

Oct 24, 2021 0 Comments
The New Year’s fireworks display in London, traditionally held on the banks of the Thames, has been canceled for a second year due to an outbreak, the British capital’s Town Hall said on Tuesday (October 12).

Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid 19 epidemic, our famous New Year celebration will not take place on the banks of the Thames this year.A spokesman for London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

The city reads a lot “Interesting optionsTo change that, he promised, “London welcomes the New Year in a wonderful way“Before the outbreak, London exploded firecrackers on the south bank of the Thames each year around the Ferris wheel, known as London Eye, to attract large crowds.

The event was canceled last year due to an epidemic and was replaced by quick fireworks and light shows. According to le Sun., London is expected to celebrate the New Year with a show at Trafalgar Square in the city center from midnight to 1am.

