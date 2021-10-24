Briefly M.L.P. World Series Schedule released

Clayton Kershaw wants openers to throw more in the playoffs

He wants to see two star starters get involved in the Titanic fight in October.

Kershaw says he doesn’t want to disconnect it, but “there’s something wrong with the fans and its entertainment side, and then based on what really works.”https://t.co/fBZH2wOSAa – Bill Shaykin (ில் Phil Shaykin) October 23, 2021

Alex Cora defends the decision around Francie Corteiro

This is not a DFA due to a lack of talent: Cortero has to play and Boston has a lot of depth outside.

Dodgers sign Jackie Robinson turns 76

The Titanic was a momentous moment in MLB history.

[In1945theBrooklynDodgersorganizationannouncedtodaythatitwassigningapostbyPaulJakropinson[1945இல்இந்தநாளில்ப்ரூக்ளின்டாட்ஜர்ஸ்அமைப்பால்ஜாக்கிராபின்சன்கையெழுத்திடுவதாககிளைரிக்கிஅறிவித்தது – Baseball note (asebaseball_ref) October 23, 2021

Joke Peterson opens his pearl necklace

This will undoubtedly get more attention during the current series.

“I want to do something very different,” Joke Peterson texted his jeweler. “I want to make a good fashion statement. I think about pearls. His jeweler wrote: “?” In a necklace taken in October in Atlanta: https://t.co/WJBecVKuzV – Stephanie Upstein (stephapstein) October 23, 2021

Mike Soroka trusts Ian Anderson

The Canadian young Braves starter believes what is needed to bring the team to the World Series tonight.

World Series Schedule released

Except for October 31st, it will always be at 8:15 pm and it will always start at 8:09 pm EST.

World Series Start Time: 5:09 pm PT, for all games except Game 5 on Halloween, PT at 5:15 pm. – Bill Shaykin (ில் Phil Shaykin) October 23, 2021

Non-standard agents for Dodgers

It will take hard work to retain all of that talent (even though Corey Caesar and Chris Taylor already have a foot in the door).