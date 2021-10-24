Briefly M.L.P. World Series Schedule released

Clayton Kershaw wants openers to throw more in the playoffs
He wants to see two star starters get involved in the Titanic fight in October.
Alex Cora defends the decision around Francie Corteiro
This is not a DFA due to a lack of talent: Cortero has to play and Boston has a lot of depth outside.
Dodgers sign Jackie Robinson turns 76
The Titanic was a momentous moment in MLB history.
Joke Peterson opens his pearl necklace
This will undoubtedly get more attention during the current series.
Mike Soroka trusts Ian Anderson
The Canadian young Braves starter believes what is needed to bring the team to the World Series tonight.
World Series Schedule released
Except for October 31st, it will always be at 8:15 pm and it will always start at 8:09 pm EST.
Non-standard agents for Dodgers
It will take hard work to retain all of that talent (even though Corey Caesar and Chris Taylor already have a foot in the door).