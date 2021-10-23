United States of America Grand Prix 2021, Free 3: Outsiders in front of Perez (Red Bull) and Science (Ferrari)

Outsiders in front of favorites? Not so fast. Sure, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sains highlighted the free training session of the United States of Grand Prix 3 on Saturday, but this decision needs to be kept in perspective. At 1’34 “701, the Mexican from Red Bull signed into the U.S. circuit on Friday in Free Exercise 2 on his best lap, moving 0” 104 faster than Ferrari than the Spaniard.

To that end, he certainly respected the limitations of the uncompromising path of racing direction this weekend. But his partner, Max Verstappen, was third at 0 “211 for the third time, and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) was finally sixth at 0” 518, and we could not avoid approaching merit at potential poles. . Because it took nothing, a path that crossed the White Line at n ° 19 for the Dutch and n ° 9 for Britain, their times would not be verified. Without his break, Max Verstappen would have had the last word at 1’34 “383 and the seven-time world champion at 1’34” 458 for the second time.

Gas eighth

On the other hand, the lesson to be learned from the runs of Red Bull and Mercedes drivers is the different technical paths taken by the two title competitors. Max Verstappen focused his organization on Sections 1 and 3, while Lewis Hamilton focused his organization on Sector 2 based on the best split times they achieved in these sections.

Appreciated for the 2nd time in free training on Friday, Lando Norris (McLaren) is in touch with his fourth fastest time 0 24 244, while Valteri Potas (Mercedes) spins on his first attempt. Is in eighth place than I, while Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Esteban O’Connor (Alpine) would have been the last two participants in Q3.

Eleventh Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) opens the second half of the rankings, but we know he will be penalized from the back of the stage as his next George Russell (Williams) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine), seventeenth. Finally, not only Yuki Sunoda (Alpha Duri) is on the scale we expected, but also his eighteenth time ahead of Haas in the same order, ahead of Nikita Masebin and Mick Schumacher.

