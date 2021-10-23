Home Sports S7 Predictions: Have you finally gotten to Miami?

Oct 23, 2021 0 Comments
Only 13 games on the schedule for the seventh week of the NFL, and plenty of wide favorites.

Green Bay, Rams, Arizona, Tampa or even Las Vegas seem to have one more hand than their direct rival.

Dolphins and eagles only slightly disrupt environmental harmony. Victor Roulier explained his preference on the show on Thursday.

In the rankings, the fifth week turned things upside down. Rafael Masmeejin (67) leads the way ahead of Victor Roulier (65), Raul Villaroy (65) and Alain Matti (65). Gregory Richard (60) and Lucas Vola (60) close the line.

To make predictions, you can join the TDActu League in the Bronze between friends.

Predictions of the Podcast Group

Alain Raul Gregory Raphael Lucas Victor
1 Browns – Broncos Broncos Broncos Browns Broncos Broncos Broncos
2 Ravens – Bengal Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens
3 Packers – Washington Bakers Bakers Bakers Bakers Bakers Bakers
4 Dolphins – Balkans The Balkans Dolphins Dolphins Hawks The Balkans The Balkans
5 Patriots – Jets Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots
6 Giants – Leopards Leopards Leopards Leopards Leopards Leopards Leopards
7 Titans – Leaders Leaders Leaders Leaders Leaders Leaders Leaders
8 Rams – Lions Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams
9 Riders – Eagles Testers Testers Testers Testers Testers Eagles
10 Cardinals – Texans Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals
11 Buccaneers – Bears Bookers Bookers Bucks Bookers Bookers Bookers
12 49ers – Golds Golds Golds Niners Golds Golds Golds
13 Seahawks – Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints
