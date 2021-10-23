Michael Bay’s next film Ambulance gets its first trailer

Ambulance, Michael Bay’s next film, appears in the trailer of a pure American action film between Bad Boys and Speed.

Michael Bay is a director who needs no introduction. His imagery is very interesting. At 56, we are indebted to films like Bad Boys, Rock, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, The Island, Transformers Saga and No Pain No Gain. In February 2022, fans will be able to find out Medical ambulance, With Jack Gillenhall, one here The first trailer.

Universal Pictures Studios has released the first trailer for Michael Bay’s new, action movie. It is expected to hit theaters on February 23, 2022. It is a remake of the 2005 Danish film Bad Boys and Speed. Among the cast, except Jack Gillenhall – guilty on Netflix – Yahya Abdul – Madin II (Watchman) or Isa Gonzalez (Baby Driver) and Carrot Tillahound (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Newspapers), Walking Dead Fear).

The scene is as follows: In Los Angeles, Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Madin II) is a straight middle-class man. He needs 231,000 $ For his wife’s medical care, he contacts Danny (Jack Gillenhall), a criminal friend, who tells him about a robbery that could have brought in nearly $ 32 million. But nothing happens as planned and the two friends shoot a LAPD officer. To escape, they steal an ambulance. A paramedic and … dying officer on board.

As usual, we expect a pure action film, a good American blockbuster, with all the symbols of the genre. Enough to occupy an afternoon or an evening in February. We will meet in theaters from February 23, 2022. Until then, you can watch this first serious trailer.