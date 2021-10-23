Indian film is suitable for a Broadway music

Bollywood is coming on Broadway.
Producers on Friday announced that “Fall in Love – DDLJ Music” based on Aditya Chopra’s 1995 hit film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” will open in the 2022-2023 season. . .
The film, which was Chopra’s first director at the age of 23, is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Simran, a young American Indian. First in Europe. (A handsome American throws a snore at his logical plans.)
Chopra, who wrote the film, commonly referred to as “DDLJ” and translated its title as “The Braveheart Will Take the Pride”, said in a statement on Friday that he was happy to marry the theater and film worlds. He will lead.
“Twenty-six years later, I return to my original view of the story of ‘DDLJ’, a love story between an American boy and an Indian girl, a love story between two cultures … two worlds,” he declared. “I’m so nervous and incredibly excited.”
The show will be produced by Yash Raj Films, India’s largest film studio, in collaboration with an American and Indian creative team. Neil Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”, “Average Women”) will write the book and songs composed by Indian songwriters Vishal Datlani and Sehgar Ravjiani. Derek McLane (“Moulin Rouge!”, “Hairspray Live!”) Will be a Tony Award-winning Rob Ashford dancer for “Completely Modern Millie” with a set design.
The world premiere of the concert will take place in September 2022 at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego, with Broadway dates to be announced later.
‘DDLJ’, one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time, was a critical and box office success and was always ranked 12th on the British Film Company’s Best List.
Write to At RogerEbert.com 2012Omar M. Mozambique called the film the Bollywood version of the Disney princess story, a young woman “trapped by traditional patriarchy who seeks freedom by discovering the world, but eventually finds it through quiet love. But irrelevant”.
A global cast search is in progress.
