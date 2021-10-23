Indian film is suitable for a Broadway music

Bollywood is coming on Broadway.

Producers on Friday announced that “Fall in Love – DDLJ Music” based on Aditya Chopra’s 1995 hit film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” will open in the 2022-2023 season. . .

The film, which was Chopra’s first director at the age of 23, is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Simran, a young American Indian. First in Europe. (A handsome American throws a snore at his logical plans.)

Chopra, who wrote the film, commonly referred to as “DDLJ” and translated its title as “The Braveheart Will Take the Pride”, said in a statement on Friday that he was happy to marry the theater and film worlds. He will lead.

“Twenty-six years later, I return to my original view of the story of ‘DDLJ’, a love story between an American boy and an Indian girl, a love story between two cultures … two worlds,” he declared. “I’m so nervous and incredibly excited.”