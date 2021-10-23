Home Economy Canada’s Competitive Bureau: Second Inquiry Aimed at Google

Canada’s Competitive Bureau: Second Inquiry Aimed at Google

Oct 23, 2021 0 Comments
Is the giant Google hurting its competitors in the country? The Competitive Advertising Bureau received a court order Friday in a federal court in Canada to launch a civil investigation into the conduct of a U.S. company in connection with its online advertising activities.

The bureau, which previously reviewed Google’s anti – competitive practices in Canada, said on Friday that its current investigation was related to site and app advertising, including the use of images and videos.

“No decision has been made on the mistake currently being reported,” it said in a statement.

In particular, the Canadian organization wants to see Google’s practices that prevent competitors’ success, lead to higher prices, reduce choices, prevent innovations in advertising technology services, and harm companies. For advertisers, publishers and consumers, we have more detail.

Under an order issued by the Federal Court, Google is required to “prepare documents and written answers” in the Competition Bureau for the purpose of investigation.

This is not the first time the Bureau of Competition has conducted an investigation into Google. In 2016, the Bureau stated that “there is insufficient evidence to support the conclusion that Google’s practices, other than the API Terms of Service for AdWords, were for anti – competitive purposes and / or had a preventive effect, or significantly reduced competition in Canada”.

“Thousands of Canadian businesses use our advertising products to reach new customers. They choose them because they are competitive and talented. We continue to communicate constructively with the Canadian Competitive Bureau to answer their questions and demonstrate the benefits of our products to Canadian businesses and consumers,” a Google spokeswoman said in an email.

