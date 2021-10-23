All of our legal rights will be used to appeal against the judgment of the U.S. Court of Appeals

Wall – Hulkbank issued a statement rejecting its objection to the suspension of the case in the United States.

In a statement sent to the Public Publishing House, it said, “Our appeal before the Second Court of Appeal in New York under the Foreign State Immunization Act (FSIA) in relation to our bank’s criminal case in the United States was rejected by the Court of Appeals. Second Court of Appeal.” All our legal rights are denied. Will be used to appeal against the decision.

A lawsuit has been filed against Hulkbank in the United States for violating US sanctions against Iran. Hulkbank objected to the lawsuit, arguing that the bank was a state-owned bank and could not be prosecuted by U.S. courts because of the “Foreign State Jurisdiction Prevention Act.”

The Supreme Court ruled that Hulkbank’s business activities were aimed at defrauding U.S. banks, embezzling more than $ 1 billion through the U.S. financial system, and its approach to fraud and Holkbank’s fraudulent transactions. U.S. Finance Ministry officials rejected the appeal.