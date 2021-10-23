Home World All of our legal rights will be used to appeal against the judgment of the U.S. Court of Appeals

All of our legal rights will be used to appeal against the judgment of the U.S. Court of Appeals

Oct 23, 2021 0 Comments
All of our legal rights will be used to appeal against the judgment of the U.S. Court of Appeals

Wall – Hulkbank issued a statement rejecting its objection to the suspension of the case in the United States.

In a statement sent to the Public Publishing House, it said, “Our appeal before the Second Court of Appeal in New York under the Foreign State Immunization Act (FSIA) in relation to our bank’s criminal case in the United States was rejected by the Court of Appeals. Second Court of Appeal.” All our legal rights are denied. Will be used to appeal against the decision.

A lawsuit has been filed against Hulkbank in the United States for violating US sanctions against Iran. Hulkbank objected to the lawsuit, arguing that the bank was a state-owned bank and could not be prosecuted by U.S. courts because of the “Foreign State Jurisdiction Prevention Act.”

The Supreme Court ruled that Hulkbank’s business activities were aimed at defrauding U.S. banks, embezzling more than $ 1 billion through the U.S. financial system, and its approach to fraud and Holkbank’s fraudulent transactions. U.S. Finance Ministry officials rejected the appeal.

See also  The surprising victory in Georgia strengthens Joe Pitton

You May Also Like

The store sold contaminated milk! Did you buy it too?

The store sold contaminated milk! Did you buy it too?

Barbados elects the first president of the republic since independence

Barbados elects the first president of the republic since independence

Fear that hundreds will die

Fear that hundreds will die

The launch of the first full-fledged South Korean launcher was only half successful science

The launch of the first full-fledged South Korean launcher was only half successful science

European Parliament presents Sakarov Prize for Captured Russian Opposition Leader Navalny / Article

European Parliament presents Sakarov Prize for Captured Russian Opposition Leader Navalny / Article

AtlasInfo

Education: Two-day strike in Algeria from November 2

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *