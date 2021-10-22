Unusual, ATP> Medvedev: “In the United States, when I’m in a restaurant eating spaghetti, people point fingers at me and shout my name. That’s bad.”

Daniel Medvedev is as good as ever at a press conference. After an early withdrawal for this week’s Moscow match, World No. 2 wanted to appear in front of the press to answer a few more questions. One of them is about his rising popularity and whether people are starting to recognize him on the streets. This answer clearly reveals the possible mental difference between the United States and a country like Russia.

“I want the people who recognize you in Russia to behave more. I had a fun time at a restaurant and my wife and I went out in the evening. A young woman came and said: ‘Thank you for the victory, it’s cool for our country’. I thanked her for her kind words. , She left.The next day an event took place, a man came and asked me to sign a signature for this woman.He said she was too shy to ask for the last time.When people in the US recognize me, they point fingers at me and say, “Medvedev! I am in a restaurant. While eating spaghetti, it’s unpleasant. I want the dignity of our fans in this matter. That’s why I’m always happy to come home. “