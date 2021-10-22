Home Top News Unusual, ATP> Medvedev: “In the United States, when I’m in a restaurant eating spaghetti, people point fingers at me and shout my name. That’s bad.”

Unusual, ATP> Medvedev: “In the United States, when I’m in a restaurant eating spaghetti, people point fingers at me and shout my name. That’s bad.”

Oct 22, 2021 0 Comments
Unusual, ATP> Medvedev: "In the United States, when I'm in a restaurant eating spaghetti, people point fingers at me and shout my name. That's bad."

Daniel Medvedev is as good as ever at a press conference. After an early withdrawal for this week’s Moscow match, World No. 2 wanted to appear in front of the press to answer a few more questions. One of them is about his rising popularity and whether people are starting to recognize him on the streets. This answer clearly reveals the possible mental difference between the United States and a country like Russia.

“I want the people who recognize you in Russia to behave more. I had a fun time at a restaurant and my wife and I went out in the evening. A young woman came and said: ‘Thank you for the victory, it’s cool for our country’. I thanked her for her kind words. , She left.The next day an event took place, a man came and asked me to sign a signature for this woman.He said she was too shy to ask for the last time.When people in the US recognize me, they point fingers at me and say, “Medvedev! I am in a restaurant. While eating spaghetti, it’s unpleasant. I want the dignity of our fans in this matter. That’s why I’m always happy to come home. “

Released Friday, October 22, 2021 at 5:17 p.m.

See also  Cyclone Nisarga Cyclone Nisarga - Mumbai on red alert, winds of 100 kmph expected

You May Also Like

The frustration of international students is trapped outside of Australia

The frustration of international students is trapped outside of Australia

Michael Hooper (à droite) face à l

“No joke,” warns Michael Hooper before Japan-Australia

In London, there are more statues of animals than women

In London, there are more statues of animals than women

In London, there are more statues of animals than women

In London, there are more statues of animals than women

In Melbourne, the sixth prison term finally ended: "Good puzzle!"

In Melbourne, the sixth prison term finally ended: “Good puzzle!”

With New Zealand, London is expanding its list of trade deals

With New Zealand, London is expanding its list of trade deals

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *