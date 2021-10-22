Home Science The world’s largest underwater volcanic eruption has created a skyscraper

Oct 22, 2021 0 Comments
A new study reveals that the largest active underwater volcanic eruption recorded in 2018 gave birth to a giant “baby”: an underwater volcano on a skyscraper scale.

Scientists have discovered a 2,690-foot (820-meter) volcano in the western Indian Ocean beyond Madagascar after a series of incredible earthquakes near a normally quiet area. After collecting geological data, the team realized that the new underwater volcano is 1.5 times larger than the New York volcano, including data from the 2019 underwater survey of the area. A World Trade Center. In addition, this new “baby” comes from the deep reservoir of volcanic magma known to scientists.

