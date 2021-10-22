Hollywood fame was revived by the small screen

Alec Baldwin, the American actor best known for his Hollywood fame, his marital troubles and his indestructible character in the 90s, was involved in a dangerous shoot on Thursday, and his life was revived by television with the success of “Sitcom”. “30 Rock” or his imitations of Donald Trump.

Alec Baldwin, Hollywood fame updated with small screen



The caricature of the former President of the United States, on the famous Saturday Night Live show, wowed her audience with her lip-smacking and bushy blonde wig and won the 2017 l’Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Receiving his gift, the charismatic actor jokingly said that he had not thanked his wife the previous year because of the famous Vic he wore after having three children in three years: “It works. Contraception”.

Some of his SNL paintings have been viewed over 20 million times on Youtube.

Emmy Awards

Icing on the cake, his performance made his model very angry: “It’s time to get rid of this boring and funny show. The portrait of (me) created by Alec Baldwin is rotten” Donald Trump tweeted at the end of 2016.

In the 2000s, the New York actor, now 63, won two Emmy Awards equivalent to the Oscars for American television, starring as the boss of the studio where he faced Tina Fay for “Sitcom” “30 Rock”. In its seven seasons, the comedy signed Baldwin to a real success and significantly enhanced his reputation as an actor.

As the eldest and most famous of the four Baldwin brothers – the others Stephen, William and Daniel – Alec was particularly “working woman” in the 80s and 90s, “Beetlejuice”, “October in red”.

He shared the poster with his ex-wife Kim Basinger on “Singer and Millionaire” and “Get-Offense”. They formed one of the most glamorous couples before a very serious divorce.

Bullying

But the fame passed, and he was only in supporting roles, though he later had some notable appearances as the husband of an Alzheimer’s patient in “Still Alice” or a convicted felon in “Blue”.

The actor was constantly on the Broadway boards. Before resuming victory for the tones of Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin often made headlines for his personal life revelations and his explosions.

In particular, he insulted a photographer, threw gay comments at him and briefly followed him as he tried to take stolen pictures of his wife Hilaria and their little girl. The actor fought a long legal battle with Quebec actress Genevieve Sabor, who was sentenced in 2013 to six months in prison for harassment.

In January 2019, following negotiations with the courts, he himself admitted to harassment for assaulting a motorist who had quarreled with him in a parking lot. Alec Baldwin was released after a court hearing in Manhattan, where he received “brief training to manage anger.”

On Thursday, he was the author of a dangerous, and accidental, shot that struck a Western cinematographer filming in the US state of New Mexico. The director of the film “Rust” was injured. Investigators questioned the actor and left the shooting location free.

