With New Zealand, London is expanding its list of trade deals

After Brexit, the United Kingdom is banking in the Asia-Pacific region.

This is not going to change the face of the British economy, but it is the small point that Boris Johnson scored during these difficult times. After Australia, New Zealand signed a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

After sixteen months of negotiations, the agreement was reached during a video chat between the British Prime Minister and his New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinta Arden. “It is an excellent trade agreement that strengthens our long-standing friendship with New Zealand and strengthens our relationship. Indo-Pacific region», Boris greeted Johnson.

London has also signed an agreement with Japan, and this new agreement strengthens trade ties with the priority region. It supports the British ambition to join the Trans-Pacific Free Trade Alliance (CPTPP), which will unite 11 countries to a total GDP of $ 8.4 trillion by the end of 2022.

Concern of farmers

Downing Street welcomes the agreement to end the rights