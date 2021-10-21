Home Top News With New Zealand, London is expanding its list of trade deals

With New Zealand, London is expanding its list of trade deals

Oct 21, 2021 0 Comments
With New Zealand, London is expanding its list of trade deals

After Brexit, the United Kingdom is banking in the Asia-Pacific region.

This is not going to change the face of the British economy, but it is the small point that Boris Johnson scored during these difficult times. After Australia, New Zealand signed a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

After sixteen months of negotiations, the agreement was reached during a video chat between the British Prime Minister and his New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinta Arden. “It is an excellent trade agreement that strengthens our long-standing friendship with New Zealand and strengthens our relationship. Indo-Pacific region», Boris greeted Johnson.

Read morePost-Brexit fishing: Paris clarifies sanctions against United Kingdom and Jersey

London has also signed an agreement with Japan, and this new agreement strengthens trade ties with the priority region. It supports the British ambition to join the Trans-Pacific Free Trade Alliance (CPTPP), which will unite 11 countries to a total GDP of $ 8.4 trillion by the end of 2022.

Concern of farmers

Downing Street welcomes the agreement to end the rights

This article is for subscribers only. You have 61% to find.

Developing your independence is about cultivating your interest.

Continue reading your article for 1 for the first month

Already subscribed?
Login

See also  Millsims contradicts South America

You May Also Like

Euthanasia in Australia: New South Wales postpones

Euthanasia in Australia: New South Wales postpones

Why Gladiator is More Than Just a Wrangler Pickup

"A Specific Picture of an American Indian"

“A Specific Picture of an American Indian”

Chlamydia is widely infected with 400 colas and is vaccinated in clinical trials

Chlamydia is widely infected with 400 colas and is vaccinated in clinical trials

8 Fun Things To Do At Home On A Saturday Night

In BDS London, sustainability and business travel go hand in hand

In BDS London, sustainability and business travel go hand in hand

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *