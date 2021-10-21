Home Technology The court banned the sale of Samsung smartphones in Russia

The court banned the sale of Samsung smartphones in Russia

Oct 21, 2021 0 Comments
The court banned the sale of Samsung smartphones in Russia

The reason is a patent dispute
Photo:

A Moscow court has banned the sale of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and another 60 models of Samsung smartphones in Russia. The reason is a patent dispute. The decision was made in the operational section of an additional court decision on the claim of the Swiss company Sqwin SA.

The Moscow arbitral tribunal has banned Korean Samsung Electronics and its Russian subsidiary 61 models of Samsung smartphones from importing into Russia, selling, selling and storing 61 models of Samsung smartphones. The new device will include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, ”reports RIA Novosti.

The request was filed by Swiss company Squin SA. He also demanded that the Russians ban the use of the Samsung Pay tariff service – a lawsuit was filed against Skinn SA, who initially invented the electronic payment system. TV Channel 360… The import of devices with the support of Samsung Bay within the borders of the Russian Federation was banned by a court decision in July,Constantinople.

Subscribe to URA.RU at Google News, Yandex.News And to our channel 3.1Follow the main news of Russia and the Urals Telegraph channel URA.RU Also get all the important news to your email in our email Daily newsletter.

See also  Huawei Nova 9 Pro Plus .. Huawei challenges its upcoming new phone with unique specifications and advanced format

You May Also Like

reliance-jio

4G speeds up: Geo leads in downloads, Vodafone Idea in uploads | Telecommunications | Vodafone Idea Limited Reliance Jio | Airtel | Technology News | Technology News | Malayalam Technology News

What is a virtual reality environment and how does it work?

What is a virtual reality environment and how does it work?

Video Calls | How to broadcast on TV | TV | Smartphone | Applications | Google Chromecast | Apple TV | nnda | nnni | Game-game

Video Calls | How to broadcast on TV | TV | Smartphone | Applications | Google Chromecast | Apple TV | nnda | nnni | Game-game

The new law on this

The new law on this

Everyone should enable this new WhatsApp function

Everyone should enable this new WhatsApp function

Apple’s new M1 Pro / Max processor takes its hand-based self-development chip performance to a new level – Apple

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *