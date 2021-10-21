Home Technology Raison 6000 (Rembrandt) burns on FP7 socket network with 8-core APU

Raison 6000 (Rembrandt) burns on FP7 socket network with 8-core APU

Oct 21, 2021 0 Comments
Raison 6000 (Rembrandt) burns on FP7 socket network with 8-core APU

The first specifications of the AMD Raison 6000 Series ABU, codenamed Rembrandt, were found in the User Benchmark database.

Specifically, the list of processors represented includes processors with the OPN code 100-000000518-41_N. At the same time, the base clock speed is 3.9 GHz and the increased frequency is 4.1 GHz. The FP7 socket is proof that we are really talking about the next generation processor. According to initial data, it will be used for the upcoming Rembrandt series processors. The OPN code does not appear anywhere else. This suggests that we are talking about a new processor.

Raison 6000 (Rembrandt) burns on FP7 socket network with 8-core APU

The processor scored 111 points on the 1-core test, 228 points on the 2-core test, and 740 points on the 8-core test. So, this time it is lower than the Cheyenne family’s Raison 7 5800h chip, which gets about 132, 256 and 875 points in the corresponding tests.

Raison 6000 (Rembrandt) burns on FP7 socket network with 8-core APU

With the new processor, the iGPU RDNA2 integrated graphics core (1CFA 0004) ID is listed with 512 MB of memory. Processor tested on Corsair devices codenamed Genomorp. This is a kind of mini PC as the company does not make laptops. Anyway, for now. The memory subsystem is represented by the Corsair DDR5-4800 CL40 module.

Raison 6000 (Rembrandt) burns on FP7 socket network with 8-core APU

Rembrandt is designed for AMD’s upcoming APU series of mobile gaming notebooks and workstations. Such chips are expected to receive Zen3 + microarchitecture and are manufactured using a 6-nanometer technology process. For them, the integrated graphics Navi2 application is provided. Additionally, Rembrandt series processors receive support for the PCIe Gen4 interface and DDR5 RAM.

See also  [Update: Restored] Google services are prone to crashes and Twitter users are unable to get enough memes

Raison 6000 (Rembrandt) burns on FP7 socket network with 8-core APU

Recently, it was announced that these processors have already been launched in mass production, and the official announcement of the new series is expected during the CES 2022 Consumer Electronics Show early next year.

A source: Video Cards

You May Also Like

The court banned the sale of Samsung smartphones in Russia

The court banned the sale of Samsung smartphones in Russia

reliance-jio

4G speeds up: Geo leads in downloads, Vodafone Idea in uploads | Telecommunications | Vodafone Idea Limited Reliance Jio | Airtel | Technology News | Technology News | Malayalam Technology News

What is a virtual reality environment and how does it work?

What is a virtual reality environment and how does it work?

Video Calls | How to broadcast on TV | TV | Smartphone | Applications | Google Chromecast | Apple TV | nnda | nnni | Game-game

Video Calls | How to broadcast on TV | TV | Smartphone | Applications | Google Chromecast | Apple TV | nnda | nnni | Game-game

The new law on this

The new law on this

Everyone should enable this new WhatsApp function

Everyone should enable this new WhatsApp function

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *