Omar Sai is cast and producing films for the Netflix film

Omar Sy has signed with Netflix to direct and produce original films on stage. First for a French actor.

Netflix has signed a multi-year film deal with leading actor and comedian Omar Saeed. The deal will see Sy as an actor and executive producer, making original films for Syd’s production company Netflix, based in Paris and Los Angeles, ”the US streaming giant said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to special magazines, actress Vanessa Kirby (Crown) has only done so with Netflix. Omar Sai, quoted in the press release, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to continue (his) relationship with Netflix and” look forward to the next phase of (their) joint venture. “

This partnership confirms the reputation of the actor in France and around the world. In mid-September, the 43-year-old superstar was the only Frenchman to appear on the list of the 100 most influential people on the planet, according to a ranking by American magazine Time. He has been extending his relationship with the crowned stage with success since the release of the Lupine series which has provided unexpected expression on many platforms.