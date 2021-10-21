In BDS London, sustainability and business travel go hand in hand

Satisfied with the latest edition of the Business Travel Show Europe, the organizers have already announced a good booking for June 2022 …

The next Business Travel Show in Europe will take place on June 29 and 30, 2022 at ExCeL in London, along with the Travel Tech Show and Meetings Show. The main event for business travel in Europe will return as a fully face-to-face event. More than 70% of this year’s space is already reserved …

The last edition, organized in mixed form, closed its doors on October 1 with a positive rating: 125 suppliers received more than 3,500 participants at their venues, part of ExCeL, previously held at the Olympia London Exhibition Center. As a reminder, the 2019 edition will have 232 exhibitors and 8,800 visitors, including 425 European buyers.

Exhibitors of BTS 2021 currently appreciate the quality of buyers. In particular, they presented their sustainability efforts and solutions. Nicky Stimson, Communications and Human Resources Officer at TripActions, aims to provide its business travel clients with SAF (sustainable aviation fuel, green fuel), especially its partnership with Neste, using hundreds of organized business meetings with buyers. Shelley Matthews, EMEA Sales Managing Director of Corporate Travel Management, for her part, would have highlighted the sustainability characteristics of her Lightning booking tool.

Keep in mind that the rich conference show – Fifty Sessions in All – is now available online, on demand, for two weeks via the Swapcard and BTN Europe site.