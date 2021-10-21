He has been featured in the Guinness Book of Records for watching the movie “Camelot” more than 200 times!

The man, who lives in Reims, registered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records after watching the film Camelot: Part One 204 times.

We all have this picture, we have seen so much, we have the feeling of knowing every line by heart … he is on a new level. Walking past an American and his 191 viewsAvengers: Endcom, A Frenchman has now set a world record for the most views on a movie. Got a difference after watching the movie 204 times Camelot: Part OneThe “marathon” began on July 20.

Four sessions a day from July 20th

“I was regular. I would work from 6am to 12pm, then take an hour off and eat and take a shower. Then I would watch movies at the cinema from 1pm to midnight.” Arnaud Klein explained Western France. Four sessions a day at a frantic pace … during his 202se While watching, he was accompanied by a famous guest and the person of the director of the film Alexandre Aster.

On Wednesday, October 20, a young man from Rhymes learned that he had entered the Guinness Book of World Records. To do this, he had to collect tons of material evidence certifying that he had seen the images 204 times, but had to inspect his file for 520 euros within five days.

The weird part of this whole story is definitely not even an unconditional fan of Arnaud Camelot … he didn’t watch the series in its entirety! He tells Oyster-France that he wants to keep a movie and bring down the Avengers “A little French film”, Now looking for a new challenge.