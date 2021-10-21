Home Science Experts say it was probably caused by a mysterious fireball that illuminated the sky in the Detroit subway.

Oct 21, 2021 0 Comments
Detroit – The big mysterious ball of fire The sky shone early Wednesday morning Michigan, Midwest and across Canada.

It is not a meteorite As we saw a few years ago in the Detroit subway? Experts do not think so.

A fireball was spotted at 12:45 pm on Wednesday (Oct. 20) and many people missed it. But it was captured in the sky by door cameras moving from south to north.

“What a wonderful time to be alive when devices that detect what is happening in the sky in people’s lives are in people’s homes, because if they don’t have it, it would just be word of mouth,” he said. Michael Norlock, head of Cranbrook Astronomy.

It was initially thought that part of the light shone from the Orionite meteor shower that peaked Wednesday night.

“The origin of this meteorite stream is Hale comet tail remnants, so as we have seen from this fireball we do not usually associate comet tails with large debris,” Norlock said.

The U.S. Meteorological Agency said the light was not caused by a meteorite. They said that cosmic debris may have entered our atmosphere.

“It could be a dead satellite,” Norlock said. It may have been part of a rocket launch. It could have been almost everything. But from the way he appeared in the video, it was a big deal.

Eventually, according to Norlock, NASA will identify the wreckage.

“They do a great job of observing everything, and there are a lot of things in Earth’s orbit, there are still a lot of things left in our space program that will eventually return to Earth,” Norlock said.

If you captured the video of the ruins, please send it to us [email protected]

