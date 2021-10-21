Home Top News Euthanasia in Australia: New South Wales postpones

Euthanasia in Australia: New South Wales postpones

Oct 21, 2021 0 Comments
Euthanasia in Australia: New South Wales postpones

In Australia, a bill allowing “aid to die” in New South Wales has been under discussion for several days. Following action by the government and the opposition, it was referred to the Upper House Committee. ” For a trial “. New South Wales is the only state in Australia that does not allow euthanasia (cf. Australia: Queensland legalizes euthanasia; The euthanasia was approved by the South Australian Parliament)

The report of the Committee on Law and Justice is not expected before next February, postponing the vote on the text for a year. The bill will then be tabled in the Upper House. In 2017, he unanimously rejected a similar bill.

Both Prime Minister Dominic Barrott and opposition leader Chris Minnes have publicly stated they will vote against the bill. ” We need more and more effective immunotherapy Dominic Barrott said. ” We should not create a two-tier society, the worst kind, where we try to keep alive, and we say, “You are good to die.” »(Cf. Euthanasia: “This so-called right robs me of my dignity and sooner or later points the door at me”)

Sources: ABC, Ashley Rapper (19/10/2021); Mercadornet, Alex Schottenberg (19/10/2021)

See also  Legend has it that one of the towers in London that raised fears of the fall of the British Empire has disappeared.

You May Also Like

Why Gladiator is More Than Just a Wrangler Pickup

"A Specific Picture of an American Indian"

“A Specific Picture of an American Indian”

Chlamydia is widely infected with 400 colas and is vaccinated in clinical trials

Chlamydia is widely infected with 400 colas and is vaccinated in clinical trials

8 Fun Things To Do At Home On A Saturday Night

In BDS London, sustainability and business travel go hand in hand

In BDS London, sustainability and business travel go hand in hand

En Nouvelle-Galles du Sud, dont Sydney est la capitale, les voyageurs vaccinés et disposant d'un test PCR négatif n'auront plus à se soumettre à une quarantaine.

Australia is preparing to emerge from loneliness

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *