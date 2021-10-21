Home Top News Chlamydia is widely infected with 400 colas and is vaccinated in clinical trials

Oct 21, 2021 0 Comments
This sexually transmitted bacterium is very common in Australian marsupials, affecting up to 50% of colas in some areas. The researchers hope that the vaccine will have a positive effect on their reproduction.

It is a sexually transmitted infection that affects humans and some animals. In Australia, colas are threatened by the bacterium Chlamydia, which gives its name to the ISD known as “Chlamydia”, which can vaccinate up to 400 small marsupials as part of a clinical trial this Friday.

According to our American colleagues from CNN, In some parts of Australia, one in two cola bears is infected with this sexually transmitted infection. “It’s a terrible disease that causes weak conjunctivitis, urinary tract infections and sometimes infertility,” said Amber Gillette, a veterinarian at the Australian Zoo Zoo and coordinator at Sunshine Beach Research.

Chlamydia, according to scientists, is contagious In the uterus Descendants through the mother can also cause blindness.

Confidence in impact on reproduction

Each of the 400 colas will receive a single dose of the vaccine and will be vaccinated before being released into the wild. “This vaccine will directly benefit animals, and will focus on the protection provided by the experimental vaccine,” said Peter Timms, professor of microbiology at Sunshine Coast University.

Although most cases of chlamydia infection can be treated with antibiotics, researchers believe the vaccine may have a positive effect on animal reproduction.

Although it is difficult to estimate the exact population, according to a 2016 study by the University of Queensland, there are still 330,000 colas in Australia. More than 60,000 colas were killed, injured or injured in wildfires in Australia between 2019 and early 2020, according to another study commissioned by the World Wide Fund for Nature.

