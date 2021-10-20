Video Calls | How to broadcast on TV | TV | Smartphone | Applications | Google Chromecast | Apple TV | nnda | nnni | Game-game

Nearly two years after the arrival of the Covid 19 virus, many moved their offices home, allowing them to conduct countless conversations on telecommunications sites such as WhatsApp. Google Meeting, Zoom in, Microsoft Groups, Among others.
Although they each have different characteristics, they all complement each other and they can all be sent on TV without much trouble.
The only requirement is that you have a smart TV or simply a filler or device that allows you to do this task quickly. Here are some details on how to watch everything from TV.
How to make video calls on TV
The steps are very simple, but you need to have a gadget to do it so that you don’t have to bother typing on your cell phone. Above all, you can do it from WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Zoom, Google Meat, Microsoft groups:
- The first thing is to start the video call.
- After that, you will see a screen icon in the top corner.
- Click on that area and then select the name of the device for which you want to send the transfer.
- You can Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV Box, Android TV.
- Now define where the sound should come from. You can choose from your TV screen or your cell phone.
- And voila, with it, you can watch video calls and calls on the big screen.