The star in front of the scientists is glowing and glowing. This phenomenon contradicts everything that humanity knows about the stars

Astronomers observed an unprecedented event. The white dwarf, which is being monitored by NASA’s telescope, which was often used to monitor exoplanets, decided to close it. It would not be an extraordinary event if the destruction of a star did not happen in a short period of time and then did not light up again.



White dwarfs are the final state of most stars, after they have burned all the hydrogen that drives them. They are the size of the earth, but of mass comparable to our sun. This phenomenon raises questions because it does not apply to the current concept of understanding the universe, he reports Independent.



The white dwarf lost its luster in 30 minutes. In the past, registered surgery was performed over several days.