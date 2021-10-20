Music Box Films takes American rights to “lost illusions”

Music Box Films holds US rights Lost Illusions (Fertis’s Illusions)Xavier Giannoli’s adaptation of the comedy classic Honore de Ballsox Summer 85 Actor Benjamin Voice. Sicily from France (French tripXavier Dolan (I killed my motherVincent Lacoste (Sorry angel) And Gérard Depardieu took part in the competition.

Lost illusions It was presented as a competition at this year’s Venice Film Festival. The Colway French Film Festival will have its North American premiere at the closing ceremony on Sunday, November 7 in Hollywood. The French arc opens on October 20th.

Music Box is planning a theatrical release, which will be followed by home entertainment in North America.

Voisin plays Lucian, a young poet unknown to 19th century France, who left the printing press for his family in his home province to test his luck in Paris. He quickly learns the dark side of art, where profit and hypocrisy rule.

Music Box handles the US release of the 2018 play Giannoli Appear With Vincent Lyndon.

“It gives me great pleasure to distribute another film by fiction director Xavier Giannoli,” said Brian Androtti, head of acquisition at Music Books, who signed with Gaumont sales group Alexis Cassennet. “It’s a luxuriously complex history and the most modern newspaper and fake news — a two-century-old satire that is not well aware of the anxieties of the social media age.”

Lost illusions It is a co-production of Umedia with the productions of Kurosawa Films, Camont, France 3 Cinema, Pictanova and Gabriel Inc. and Olivier Delbosk and Sidoni Dumas.