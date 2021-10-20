MLB Summary: Julio Urias launches tomorrow | Brian Docier wants to be a manager

Julio Urias starts tomorrow
He gained the confidence of his manager.
Les Braves dominates position (now)
The chances of winning the World Series are very tight between the four teams.
Beautiful season for Cyme Bloom
With these new assets, it remains to be seen how far the Red Sox can go during the playoffs.
Alex Antopolos learned a lot while in Toronto
He thinks the reviews of his star player Jose Batista have made him achieve a lot.
What is the future of Mike Shield?
He notes that the phone rang a few times, Especially from Padres.
Brian Docier wants to be a manager
He emphasizes that this is a position he has always wanted to occupy.
You can learn from the Blue Jays Dodgers
The Torontonians have noted that they are preparing for a big signing this winter.
Juan Choto used his All-Star proceeds for sponsorship
Here is why he made this gesture.