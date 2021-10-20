Host Mount St. Mary’s is a virtual forum for understanding rugby in the United States and around the world on Wednesday, October 20th.
This forum brings together influential people from around the world and the United States to talk about big topics. It is run by the University of Mount St. Mary’s and the World Rugby Leadership Institute Network, which includes universities from around the world.
The forum is a half day forum and six sessions and one main session is from 12:45 pm to 1:30 pm ET. John Nowrite, Mount Richard J. for the event. Bolt, Senior College of Business Administration,
Overview of the sessions here. You can register to attend (it’s free) here >>
Welcome, Preview and Preview (9am to 9pm)
John Nowrite, Dean, Richard J. Managing Director of Bolt School of Business, Mount St. Mary’s University and World Rugby Leadership Institute
Jay Miles, Head Men’s Rugby Coach, Mount St. Mary’s University
Ralph Morton, Senior Vice President of Events DC, Sports and Entertainment
Session 1: (9:15 am – 10 am) Rugby World: Overview of the players=
Coordinator: Jeremy Habida, New Zealand
Painting:
Marcus Horan, Ireland
Al Baxter, Australia
Greg Smith, Fiji and New Zealand
Julie Croset, France
Chris Patterson, Scotland
Session Two: The Rise and Evolution of Rugby Worldwide (10:10 am – 10:55 am)
Coordinator: Colm Hickey, England and Ireland
Painting:
Tony Collins, England
Robert Buchanan, USA
Erica Mori, Italy
Derek Katsum, USA
Charles Little, New Zealand and England
Third Session: Rugby Training and Performance Management (11:05 am – 11:55 am)
Supervisor: Kristen Nash, Scotland
Painting:
Neil Tuna, Scotland and Australia
Farah Douglas, USA
Near Olivier, France
Mike Ford, England
Alan Clark, Ireland and USA
Session 4: Rugby Experience (12h-12h40)
Coordinator: John Nowrite, USA and Australia
Painting:
Franுவாois Clement from France
Morrison Grundling, South Africa
Gary Bodington, South Africa and Canada
Matt Williams, Australia, Ireland and France
Bill Cam, UK and USA
Trial Session: Rugby World Cup (12:45 pm to 1:30 pm)
Referee: John Nowright, Director, World Rugby Leadership Institute
Painting:
Farah Palmer, Vice President of the New Zealand Rugby Team and a member of the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup – Participates in the 2022 Organizing Committee
Claude Atser, CEO of Rugby World Cup France 2023
Jim Brown, USA Rugby World Cup Presentation Director
Terry Hazelt, President of the Maryland Sports and Entertainment Foundation and Managing Director of the Maryland State Sports Authority
Gregory A. Odell, President and CEO of Events DC
Session 5: Emerging American Rugby (13: 35-14: 20)
Coordinator: Jessica Hammond Graf, USA
Painting:
Plane Scully, USA
Ben Dunn, Australia
Chris Dunlawi, USA
Oluponmei Kinado, Nigeria and the United States
John Manson, Scotland
Session 6: Future Trends in the Rugby World (2:30 – 3:15 pm)
Coordinator: Alejandro Canada, Argentina and USA
Painting:
Clouds Paude, France
Silica Vinyada, New Zealand
Jeremy Habida, New Zealand
Kelly Cavalier, USA
Leandro Conte, Argentina
Final Analysis: World Rugby Terrain (3.15pm to 3.30pm)
Referee: Moderator: John Nowright, World Rugby Leadership
Interview: Farah Palmer, Vice President, New Zealand Rugby