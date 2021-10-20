Host Mount St. Mary’s is a virtual forum for understanding rugby in the United States and around the world on Wednesday, October 20th.

This forum brings together influential people from around the world and the United States to talk about big topics. It is run by the University of Mount St. Mary’s and the World Rugby Leadership Institute Network, which includes universities from around the world.

The forum is a half day forum and six sessions and one main session is from 12:45 pm to 1:30 pm ET. John Nowrite, Mount Richard J. for the event. Bolt, Senior College of Business Administration,

Welcome, Preview and Preview (9am to 9pm)

John Nowrite, Dean, Richard J. Managing Director of Bolt School of Business, Mount St. Mary’s University and World Rugby Leadership Institute

Jay Miles, Head Men’s Rugby Coach, Mount St. Mary’s University

Ralph Morton, Senior Vice President of Events DC, Sports and Entertainment

Session 1: (9:15 am – 10 am) Rugby World: Overview of the players=

Coordinator: Jeremy Habida, New Zealand

Painting:

Marcus Horan, Ireland

Al Baxter, Australia

Greg Smith, Fiji and New Zealand

Julie Croset, France

Chris Patterson, Scotland

Session Two: The Rise and Evolution of Rugby Worldwide (10:10 am – 10:55 am)

Coordinator: Colm Hickey, England and Ireland

Painting:

Tony Collins, England

Robert Buchanan, USA

Erica Mori, Italy

Derek Katsum, USA

Charles Little, New Zealand and England

Third Session: Rugby Training and Performance Management (11:05 am – 11:55 am)

Supervisor: Kristen Nash, Scotland

Painting:

Neil Tuna, Scotland and Australia

Farah Douglas, USA

Near Olivier, France

Mike Ford, England

Alan Clark, Ireland and USA

Session 4: Rugby Experience (12h-12h40)

Coordinator: John Nowrite, USA and Australia

Painting:

Franுவாois Clement from France

Morrison Grundling, South Africa

Gary Bodington, South Africa and Canada

Matt Williams, Australia, Ireland and France

Bill Cam, UK and USA

Trial Session: Rugby World Cup (12:45 pm to 1:30 pm)

Referee: John Nowright, Director, World Rugby Leadership Institute

Painting:

Farah Palmer, Vice President of the New Zealand Rugby Team and a member of the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup – Participates in the 2022 Organizing Committee

Claude Atser, CEO of Rugby World Cup France 2023

Jim Brown, USA Rugby World Cup Presentation Director

Terry Hazelt, President of the Maryland Sports and Entertainment Foundation and Managing Director of the Maryland State Sports Authority

Gregory A. Odell, President and CEO of Events DC

Session 5: Emerging American Rugby (13: 35-14: 20)

Coordinator: Jessica Hammond Graf, USA

Painting:

Plane Scully, USA

Ben Dunn, Australia

Chris Dunlawi, USA

Oluponmei Kinado, Nigeria and the United States

John Manson, Scotland

Session 6: Future Trends in the Rugby World (2:30 – 3:15 pm)

Coordinator: Alejandro Canada, Argentina and USA

Painting:

Clouds Paude, France

Silica Vinyada, New Zealand

Jeremy Habida, New Zealand

Kelly Cavalier, USA

Leandro Conte, Argentina

Final Analysis: World Rugby Terrain (3.15pm to 3.30pm)

Referee: Moderator: John Nowright, World Rugby Leadership

Interview: Farah Palmer, Vice President, New Zealand Rugby

