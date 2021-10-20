American – “Synodal Church, Missionary Church”: The dioceses of the continent merged at the beginning of the Synodal voyage.

ROME (Agency Fights) – Celebrations were held on October 16 and 17 in the cathedrals and churches of most American countries to mark the opening of the Diocesan Hall of the Ordinary General Assembly of the Bishops’ Episcopal Conference, entitled “For the Synodal Church: Unity.” Participation and work “, Pope Francis called for October 2023.

Welcoming the graduation of Pope Francis, President of the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference, he called on “God’s members and well-meaning people to open their minds and hearts to their dioceses and actively participate in this synodal process.” It is a sure sign of divine grace to preach the gospel to the afflicted and to build the kingdom of God. ” Justice, Peace, Freedom and Love in Venezuela “.

On Sunday, October 17, in the Diocese of Nicaragua, in conjunction with Pope Francis, a sacred eucharist was celebrated to mark the opening of the diocesan diocese. In the Metropolitan Cathedral of Managua, Bishop Carlos Avilles presided over the ceremony, represented by the Vicar General, Cardinal Leopoldo Jose Brennes, who is still recovering from the Covit-19. The Diocese continues its fervent prayers for the entire church, for the 2021-2023 Episcopal Conference, for the work month, for the people affected by Covid 19 disease, for the health workers, and for those who have died from this epidemic.

Bishop Luis Jos ரூ Ruda Abarcio, Archbishop of Bogot and President of the Colombian Episcopal Conference, addressed the clergy from across the country, inviting them to live this ecclesiastical event as a time of grace and blessing to unite with all the people of God in charge. The Archbishop noted that in all the cardinal points of Colombia, the church was “anointed, loved, and sent to the gospel as a network of servants of Christ Jesus.” Thus, “We now have the Kyros of the Synod, with which the Holy Spirit, through Pope Francis, invites us to leave, which will renew our priestly life.”

The Holy Grace to begin the Synodal Journey to the Church of Sucre in Bolivia took place at the Metropolitan Cathedral, led by Archbishop Ricardo Sentelles, who told those present that “we are all part of the Church of Sucre. We are all engaged in its missionary work. It does not bring what we think, but at this time we discover what the church should be like and share what the Holy Spirit encourages us to share.

All the dioceses and churches of Chile celebrated the beginning of the synagogue journey by meeting with their pastors in their churches. On Saturday morning, October 16, at the Cathedral of the Diocese of San Jose de Melibila, a service was held under the leadership of Bishop Christian Contreras Villarol, who addressed various representatives of the community: Services are rooted in the same profession and for the same purpose: to evangelize! ”

The celebration of Mercy, led by Bishop Alvaro Pera Luarca, opened the Synodal process in the Diocese of Bio-Manzanillo. The Bishop called on the soul to open our hearts, to learn to walk together as God’s people, and with the participation of all, to pollute the joy and hope that flows from the gospel to the men and women of our time. “The Lord Jesus,” in His spirituality, promised to send a person of comfort, telling us what to do at all times. And this existence does not exist throughout the history of the church. We were there. When we make a mistake, it’s because we do not hear its voice. “(SL) (Agenzia ides 20/10/2021)





To share: