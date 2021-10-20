Business, Science and TechnologyCollaborative efforts, accounting

Munich, October 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Nagercoil, Global Leader in Digital Engineering, has reached an agreement with the partners of Advanced Technology Consulting Services (ATCS), a US company, to bring both companies together to better respond. Key markets and vertical requirements.

ATCS, a well-established international company, is growing rapidly due to its strategic focus on key areas including digital, data and analysis. Inc. 5000 rated ATCS as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States for the past two years. The company has a strong and established customer base with clients in the United States in many industries, including automotive and life sciences. Canada, Germany, India, China and Australia.

For Nagercoil, above all, the transaction allows better access to major German and US markets, synchronizing vertical and horizontal capabilities and giving new weight to the Asia-Pacific region. For ATCS, the partnership with Nagercoil represents an important opportunity to draw significant palm tree in order to make an impact on customers by accessing a wider set of digital engineering skills. Customers can expect even greater levels of ATCS service by continuing to focus on clarity, flexibility and value creation. ATCS supports its journey of customers into their data and technology based business environment in line with the rapidly changing digital landscape of its service offerings. Nagaro will strengthen these offerings with better access to innovation in efficiency, investments and solutions.

This agreement is the result of thought and careful evaluation of culture and spirit. Nagaro Flat has a reputation for building successful non-hierarchically global teams and a culture of caring. ATCS, Gallup Great Workplace Award winner, fosters a culture of strong trust, collaboration and entrepreneurship. By working together, the positive combination of these two cultures will make this connection one of the best places to work and build a business.

Manas Floria, co-founder of Nagercoil, says:

On behalf of all fashionistas I congratulate our new colleagues at ATCS who have built a fantastic business for over two decades. Our discussions and diligence have enabled us to establish that the ATCS team has the best entrepreneurial potential, best flexibility and solid values. We welcome them to the global Nagercoil family.

Manish KrishnanThe founder and CEO of ATCS says:

The decision to join Nagarro seemed natural to us, mainly due to our similar culture and values. This connection will not only allow us to grow more efficiently and provide more value to our customers, but also to create new and more opportunities for our people. I am so excited and looking forward to achieving great things together in the years to come.

About Nagaro:

Nagercoil is a global leader in digital engineering, helping its customers become innovative and digitally minded companies and thereby helping them win their markets. Nagaro is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, flexible and global character, its caring mindset and its thought-provoking approach. The company employs more than 10,000 people in 26 countries. For more information, visit the website www.nagarro.com .

FRA: NA9 (SDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

About ATCS:Founded by ATCS, a global company of innovative technology solutions 2000 and Its head office is located Montvale, In New Jersey, In the United States. ATCS specializes in enterprise computer, data & analysis, marketing technology & ideas and digital transformation with its highly skilled and dedicated staff in 10 international offices in North America, Germany, China and India.

Logo- https://presstories.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/ADCS-and-Nagaro-join-forces.jpg

