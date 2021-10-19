Why the new Scream movie is not called Scream 5

It’s been a decade Scream The film series is over, but now we are about to get a new series of owners, veterans Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette all recreating their roles alongside brand new young actors. Future victims of the new owner must be formally killed before the Ghostface mask reveals its identity on a large scale on the final reel.

So, considering the history of the franchise, why is the film called Scream And no Scream5? Although it has been seen recently in other owners like this Speed ​​and fury, Who used every possible combination of these words to avoid using numbers after the title, horror movies like David Gordon Green never deviated from it until recently. Halloween Restart and latest Candy. Although these are simple restarts. Scream There really is Scream5 Acts as a sequel to the previous four films. In a recent interview with US WeeklyExecutive producer Kevin Williamson explained that there was a reason for reducing the film’s “5”.

“Well, it always has been Scream5 Because this is the fifth, ”Williamson said. “So I think we dropped that name, but I don’t think they would call it serious Scream5. I think someone doesn’t want to see number five after something. You have to ask them – Paramount or someone else, but I think I should take 5 and call it that Scream[works] Because this is new. There is legacy casting, and how they breathe this new world, this new generation and new characters are so much fun. I think this is a great performance. This is an amazing team of kids and young talents and they are so good. They’re coming out of the screen, and now our Sydney and our mature characters who entered it are big. It works really well. “

Scream, The new version and not the original, the only film in the franchise to date should be directed by someone other than Wes Crohn, and a lot of effort has been made to ensure that nothing is done to tarnish the tradition that the film left behind. The late director, who redefined the horror genre several times in his life.

During an online meeting, Kevin Williamson “I was too scared to do one of those films without Wes. When the offer went through, the directors actually sent me a letter and said that Wes was the reason they were directors. They wanted to respect the voice, and I really believe they did. “

Three with a long time Scream Alums, Marley Shelton returned to star with her Scream4 Assistant Sheriff character Judy Hick and they are joined by franchise newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Kuwait, Mason Gooding, Jasmine Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnet, Mike Madison, Sonia Ben Ammer and Kyle Colner. Scream Newly released new posters and a trailer, and coming to theaters on January 14, 2022. This news is from Us magazine.

Lessons: Scream 5, Scream