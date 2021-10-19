Why did the trailer impress the fans so much?

Not to be missed since this weekend’s release, awesome trailer The Batman He set the whole world on fire with Robert Pattinson . 2 minutes 38 unpublished images Who express a lot . Directed film Matt Reeves Coming up on March 4th, it is more than expected . It’s been 6 years since I saw Batman on the big screen Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice With Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight .

The Riddler Mystery

Warner Bros. DC Comics spoiled fans with this tape – Notice . Already, it reveals all the characters from the beginning Colin Farrell Unrecognizable as a penguin, Joe Cravitz Being hellishly sexy in Catwoman seems absolutely awful, we see Andy Serkis Butler starred Alfred Jr. and Commissioner Gordon Jeffrey Wright, Which explains the famous bat – Signal தம் Gotham City . If all the characters are revealed, one is still missing: Mystery man or Riddler . At the beginning of the trailer we see him very quickly, we hear his voice, we see his body, but we never see his face … However, we know he played Paul Dano And he will be the big villain of the movie . As it is – What’s so special about his head? East – What does it mean to increase stress? To . . .

Already memorable projects

Anyway, the pressure is mounting and these films prove that above all else this Batman stands apart from all the films he has already produced. . That is what we think The Dark Guard From Christopher Nolan It was dark, which is nothing compared to this gothic look with the most cruel Batman . The movie seems to be over More of a thriller than a superhero movie What is perceived in terms of achievement . The picture wanders Very David Pincher Vibration Matte Max mixed with very orange / red lights, Rather bitter and dirty environment and especially the scenes of Donetsk looking . Two in particular should be noted, Batman who happens to be bald upside down – Mice, and a monumental fight scene in the dark, reveals that Batman unloaded bullets and his costume is bullet proof. .

This band – This announcement only confirms the masterful anticipation that surrounds this new Batman . The film is evolving Original update for owner, If many had criticized Robert Pattinson as a dark knight, the suspicion is now far from over . American actor Bruce Wayne seems to have fully accepted the role and was far removed from the other colleagues who played before him. .