United States / Colombia – “Protect and preserve life”: the cry of the aboriginal people of Amazon, the guardians of the common home

Oct 19, 2021 0 Comments
Timbo de Betania (Agenzia Fides) – “The aboriginal people of the Amazon are united in protecting, preserving and preserving the landscape of our Colombian Amazon, our ‘common home’. Attitude. The most important and most precious to the nation and the international community: “life”, security and peace for the whole country, the world and future generations.
This is an excerpt from a press release issued at the end of a meeting of tribal leaders from the departments of Viscada, Guerrero, Vapus and Amazon, who met in the municipality of Timbo de Petania, Mitte – Vupez from October 3 to 8. The purpose is to reflect the “common home” reality of the Colombian Amazon, called by the Colombian Southeast Regional Community Bishop.
“The common home of the indigenous people is understood as a whole, it is the” world “, the way it is understood and generally related to nature and biodiversity and maintaining balance with the mother earth,” Document received by Agensia Fights. Invasion of public or private companies and extraction companies causes severe environmental and environmental damage, causing imbalance and loss of life not only in the tribal population but in the entire ecosystem. “Therefore, we, the indigenous peoples of the Colombian Amazon, express our deepest concern as protectors and protectors of life.
Reiterating the vital need for “conservation of life, guaranteeing the survival of indigenous peoples and, in general, the Amazon biome” is at risk from deforestation, mining and pollution caused by big business, participants in the meeting proposed the project “to save and preserve life”. It is divided into five acts: asking the government to protect the tribal people and guaranteeing them a prosperous life. Respect the territories of the indigenous peoples of the Amazon. Recognize the autonomy of the tribal people. Save life on Amazon. Recognize and guarantee the continuation of a specific education for every indigenous people living in the Colombian Amazon.
The request is being sent to all institutional officials, from the President to the relevant Ministries, Governors and Mayors of the Territories concerned, to the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court … , Continue to support them in the maintenance and protection of the public home “. (SL) (Agensia Fights 19/10/2021)

