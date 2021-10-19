New Zealand bids farewell to magic: the country’s official guide fired after 23 years of service | Community

New Zealand fired 88-year-old Ian Brackenbury, who has been called the world’s officially appointed magician because he did not accommodate “new projects” designed for city tourism.

No matter how curious it is, it is real New Zealand Officially there was one “Guide” Appointed by the government in 1998. The 88-year-old offered his offer “Magical Services” Wearing a sharp hat and long coat, he played with his long white beard.

As reported Defender, Then 23 years of service Finally the New Zealand authorities decided To the end of the legacy From Ian Brackenbury Channel.

That person has become a popular tourist destination of the city Christchurch. There he offered “magic and other witchcraft services” for an annual expense New Zealand $ 16,000, A little more than 9 million Chilean pesos.

New Zealand without magic

Was Prime Minister Mike Moore In 1990 he asked Brackenbury to officially consider himself a New Zealand guide. Because of this “I’m worried his magic is not available to the whole country.”, According to authority.

Brackenbury was born in England and began performing Magical acts and entertainment In public places after coming to New Zealand in 1976. There, the Council of the country I decided to stop itHowever, the public protested.

Then, in 1982, The Art Gallery Directors Association One man in the country pointed out that he had become one “Living Art Work”, So Moore later officially decided to name him “The Magician”.

However, now in 2021, authorities have officially announced that witch services will be distributed due to witchcraft “This no longer applies in the advertising landscape” “, Said the aide to the chief executive of the municipality. Lynn McClelland. “Concluding the contract was a difficult decision,” he added.

This is mainly due to them, according to McClelland New projects It should be borne in mind that they seek to reflect the different communities in which they exist. Also adds a very vibrant view of the city, as well as contrast and modernity.

The sorcerer’s answer

It was not long before the annoying sorcerer’s response came, and he took advantage of the accusation that he was the authorities of the country “Meeting of unimaginable officers”.

Also, Brackenbury added that this is the reason “Boring and old” So it does not fit “Fresh and vibrant” The city the authorities wanted.

“They don’t like me because they bore the old officers and everyone loves me,” the former New Zealand magician concluded.