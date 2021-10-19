Home Top News Gentia and Timothy Solomon, an enchanting couple in London

Gentia and Timothy Solomon, an enchanting couple in London

Oct 19, 2021 0 Comments
Gentia and Timothy Solomon, an enchanting couple in London

The “Tune” group on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival concluded this Sunday. Denise Villeneuve’s film actors wear each other’s most elegant outfits to protect the film. Zentaya wore a jacket made entirely of metal chains, with a brown and cream checkered skirt. A look unique to its original character. Sharon Duncan-Brewster was dressed in navy blue, while Rebecca Ferguson was dressed in white. For their part, Jason Momova and Timothy Solomon were both in tuxedos. If the actor known for starring in “Game of Thrones” had chosen a plate set called Timothy Salamet, he would have worn a dress with blue and yellow floral patterns.

Also read: Timothy Solomon: How the “Tune” actor became the idol of youth

Rain of stars on the red carpet

Other celebrities from the world of cinema attended the event in the British capital. We saw the regi-gene page, Netflix starrer “The Chronicle of the Bridgets”. But actress Dakota Johnson, the singer for him Chris Martin recently announced his love for the entire concert. Maggie Gillenhall, Olivia Coleman and Jesse Buckley also posed for photographers. British actress Ruth Wilson was also on hand. The latter won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series, thanks to her role in the 2015 film “The Affair”. Ten days later the ceremony ended this Sunday. The winner, which was selected as the best film of the year, was Pana Panahi’s road film “Hit the Road”.

See also  The Disco 6 is making its debut in the US sooner than you think

You May Also Like

"I don't know if I will go to Australia"

“I don’t know if I will go to Australia”

Automatic. Stellandis & LG to open battery plant in North America

Automatic. Stellandis & LG to open battery plant in North America

News | Australia: Vaccine for cholera eradicated by Chlamydia

News | Australia: Vaccine for cholera eradicated by Chlamydia

Glamping au Royaume Uni

6 original shelters to escape this fall escape weekend

Automatic. Stellandis & LG to open battery plant in North America

Automatic. Stellandis & LG to open battery plant in North America

Megan Markle and Prince Harry, Illusion Requests Before Returning to London, Crossed the Red Line

Megan Markle and Prince Harry, Illusion Requests Before Returning to London, Crossed the Red Line

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *