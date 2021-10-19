“AY4.2” closely monitors the London Delta subdivision “

This accessory, AY4.2, raises concerns that the spread is higher than the delta. Three cases of AY4.2, almost non-existent outside the United Kingdom, have been identified in the United States and Denmark, and have almost disappeared.

The British government, in the wake of an increase in Covit-19 pollution, said on Tuesday that a new subspecies was spreading in the United Kingdom “to monitor very closely” if it was too contagious it would not be installed.

This “AY4.2” variant is a sub-variant of the highly contagious delta, which first appeared in India and re-infected in late spring and early summer.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “We are monitoring the situation closely and will not hesitate to take action if necessary.”

More than 40,000 positive cases daily in the UK

Despite Delta’s very strong epidemic of rejecting new strains, the emergence of this new variant still raises fears of strong transmission. The United Kingdom, which separates nearly 139,000 deaths from Covit-19, faces increasingly positive cases, now surpassing 40,000 every day, far more than others from Europe.

Some scientists attribute the current deterioration to restrictions currently in place, such as adolescents and young adults, weakened immunization of minors, very early immunosuppression or lifting in the UK in July.

“No situation comparable to the origin of alpha and delta strains”

But for Fran்கois Baloux, director of the Genetic Institute at UCL, the new variant “does not appear to be the result of a recent increase in the number of recent cases in the United Kingdom”. With its low frequency so far, he explains, “a 10% higher exchange would have only resulted in a lower number of additional cases.”

The originator of AY4.2 “would not be a situation comparable to the origin of the alpha and delta strains, they would have spread (50% or more) more than all the strains in circulation at the time,” he said.

The new variant AY4.2 is almost non-existent outside the UK, except for three cases in the US and a few more cases in Denmark, which have almost disappeared. Work is underway to test its resistance to the vaccine.