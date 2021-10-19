Apple’s new M1 Pro / Max processor takes its hand-based self-development chip performance to a new level – Apple

Apple has officially announced its most powerful chip: the M1 Pro, an upgraded version of the M1 chip that Apple first introduced last fall and is at the center of its new MacBook Pro model. The original M1 chip was announced a year ago and is Apple’s first hand based internal notebook chip.

At the press conference, except 2021iMacWithIPod Aside from the Pro update, it also appeared in Apple’s upgradesMacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and entry level Mac Mini.

However, despite the strong performance of the M1 chip, it replaces Apple’s entry-level mid-level hardware.IntelOne of its solutions is that its high-end MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac Mini models (used for developers, programmers, graphic designers and other heavy workloads) have made it clear over the past year that they will use Intel chips.

Apple’s long-awaited answer to this question is the M1 Pro. Apple wants to redefine the MacBook Pro starting with the custom chip on the M1 Pro.

The M1 Pro comes with 200 Gbps memory bandwidth and offers 32GB of memory support. Both the M1 and M1 Pro integrate GPUs with SOS and share memory resources, twice as much as the M1 transistors, 8 high-performance cores and 2 performance cores of the 3-core CPU, 16 GPU cores, and 2 times the graphics performance of the M1.













In addition, Apple introduced an improved version of the M1 Max chip based on the M1 Pro, with 400 GB / s memory bandwidth, a dedicated display driver and several Thunderbolt controllers, including 8K and many more.4KFor video streaming, the M1 Max has a 10-core CPU + 32-core GPU that is 4 times faster than the M1 and twice as fast as the M1. With the same performance, the M1 Max also reduces energy consumption by 40%









The M1 Max has 57 billion transistors, follows a 5nm advanced technology process, features a 10-core CPU + 32-core GPU, 64GB of integrated memory, 400GB of memory bandwidth, and supports Thunderbolt 4, secure zone, four external monitors, and more. . ., CoremL 3 times faster than Intel Core i9 Max, Intel applications with plug-ins running under Rosetta 2 and compatible with Metal. The interesting thing is that Intel Apps can not only run seamlessly, but also run fast at times.























In the chart Apple uses its own M1 chip. This is an excellent graphics application that makes blurred numbers real. The power efficiency of the CPU and GPU components is quite amazing. It can be said that the M1 Max has been placed so far. Strong chip on the laptop platform.





New features of Logic Pro include spatial audio on laptops. Some video features in Final Cut Pro are now 5 times faster. ProRes transcoding on the compressor is 10 times faster. Apple uses a lot of interesting CG and smooth transitions to illustrate the “everything is changing fast” vision.

