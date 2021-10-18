The rehabilitation process for Ronald Aguna Jr. is going well.

Atlanta Braves all-star Ronald Aguna Jr. broke his silence yesterday before the start of his No. 2 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Remember that the Braves won this fight, giving the opponent a lead of two wins over zero.

On his return to Aguna Jr., his health was talked about and he had been sidelined since July 10 anyway. Courageous fans, know that your superstar is performing well and that his rehabilitation process is going well.

70% ready

Although he listens to health professionals and follows their recommendations, Braves’ number 13 is therefore estimated to be 70% of his rehabilitation process. For those who have forgotten, the 23-year-old has been sidelined from the playground for more than three months due to tears in the front cross on his right leg.

According to Aguna Jr., he hopes to be able to resume jogging next month or next December. As for baseball practices, Venezuela and his doctors hope he can start sessions in January or February. Apparently, nothing is set in stone.

Of course, it is still too early to talk about his return to the game. However, the protagonist of this speech does not want to rush things and trusts medical expertise. If it is April, if it is April and May, it will be May. Now, it should be relatively in that water.

It’s hard not to be able to help your team

Asked what it was Feeling Unable to participate in the successes of his colleagues, the outfielder conditioned that these were the worst times of his career. In return, he helps his people by being as good a partner as he can.

Even if Atlanta performs well in his absence due to the playoff results, it won’t hurt to have Aquina on the junior list, let’s just leave it at that. A few days before the All-Star Game, this unfortunate incident caused him to miss out on this valuable event and the opportunity to win many important prizes. In mid-season, his name already echoed the MVP title in the National League. He will win after his captain Freddie Freeman and hold the title in the Eastern Division. But, no one knows, no one knows.

Meanwhile, Aguna Jr. will cheer his teammates on his team’s next game tomorrow afternoon as the series now moves to the U.S. West Coast.