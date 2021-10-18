Slight increase in pay in G-League | NBA

With “Two way agreement”, Has created a particularly interesting bridge with the NBA G-League, which is becoming increasingly used by players looking for opportunities in the Great League.

In this logic, salaries in the G-League would increase slightly, from $ 7,000 to $ 7,400 per game month. In a five-month season, the salary goes from $ 35,000 to $ 37,000.

This is far less than the minimum possible contract in the NBA, which is $ 925,258 this season, but signed players “Exhibition-10” They can receive a bonus of $ 5,000 to $ 50,000 when they join the club’s G-League team before the cut.

In theory, a G-League player could earn up to $ 87,000 in salary “Exhibition-10” And his salary. This is ten times less than the actual NBA deal, but more than what G-League players earned a few years ago. In 2014, there were three team players in the Development League, with salaries of $ 13,000, $ 19,000 and $ 25,000.

Two way agreement : Designed to build a new bridge between the NBA and the G-League, this type of agreement allows each team to receive the services of one or two additional players, mainly in their development league franchise affiliation but up to 50 NBA games.

Exhibition-10 : Gateway to the G-League, because this contract, signed during the “training camp”, binds the player to the G-League team affiliated with an NBA franchise. The subdivision comes with a bonus of $ 5,000 to $ 50,000, and is only valid once the player has been on the affiliated G-League team for at least 60 days. The clause allows the NBA to change the contract into a “two-way deal” before the regular season. If so, the player will receive the specified bonus.