Quantum Gravity Theory Renewing Ancient Concepts “Universe Without Beginning” – New News

The “Big Bang” or the massive expansion of things that happened 14 billion years ago. Many believe that this is the origin of the universe. Hard to Imagine Without the Big Bang, would there still be a universe that gave birth to the earth and humans like us?

Most recently, a physicist at the University of Liverpool in the UK. Using sophisticated concepts such as quantum gravity (QG), the universe proves the possibility of being as we have always seen. There is no beginning or big bang as it is understood. Or if the Big Bang is real, it’s a aftermath.

This unusual idea equates to renewing ancient beliefs in some cultures that the universe is eternal without origin and will never die.

A new theory of quantum gravity

Dr. Bruno Pento, a physicist, is studying the nature of time at the University of Liverpool. The author of the above research said that arXiv.org, now published in the online educational archive, has developed a new theory within the framework of quantum gravity. Named “Causal Theory”

The new theory assumes that space-time can be divided into smaller and smaller units, which will eventually be indivisible units based on space-time. Like the atoms of elements, this basic time-space can be used to find the universe or the beginning of the universe.

The causal theory was developed from the concept of quantum gravity. Such quantum concepts can explain physics problems at the particle level. Einstein’s general theory of relativity cannot be explained. “Singular” (singular), or including the gravitational problem at the smallest point of infinite density. They are found only at the onset of black holes and eruptions.

Dr. Without the continuous weaving of a fabric as we imagine the universe and the real world today. The opportunity for two events to follow each other when and where. Will be limited immediately

A new perspective on such a gap is like looking through a magnifying glass on your computer screen. This will result in an enlarged image that is immediately separated from the rest of the screen. Unlike the naked eye, all screenshots are linked together.

There is no beginning of time

Dr. Pento also explains that the synthesis theory of causation considers that the course of time is characterized by detailed and distinctive physical features. Rather than being an abstract or illusory.

“Under this ideological framework, the universe is only a fundamental unit of expansion of space-time.

“Such a theory is mathematically possible. It means that the origin or the Big Bang is not a prerequisite for the existence of the universe. There must have been something long before the Big Bang happened.

“Our study shows that this is an infinitely long and infinite past. The Big Bang did not begin. It is only a step in the evolution of the universe,” Dr. Pento concluded.

