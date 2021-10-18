Promotion at the end of the year. Black Friday in France, part of the United States in France

Black Friday: A Common American Business Celebration

As its Anglo-Saxon name implies, Black Friday is a business celebration that comes straight from the United States. Across the Atlantic, Thanksgiving Day (the fourth Thursday in November) is celebrated and takes the form of exceptional promotions to start year-end shopping! These can cause real human waves in and out of stores, with some consumers queuing up the night before to take advantage of the promised bargains.

Historically, the first celebration of black silver dates back to the 1930s. This holiday was created to revive the American economy by offering discounts to Americans after the Great Depression of 1929. For many historians, “Black” Friday (Or Black Friday in French) comes from the ink color used by merchants. Recording their profits is actually black – and red to record their losses. For others, the name owes its origin to Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), where the term black silver refers to traffic jams that traditionally follow Thanksgiving holidays.

However, it was not until the 1960s that Black Friday became the most popular holiday in the United States. She calls herself in ads, etc. In the 2000s, one day sales only became “Black Weekend”, then “Black Week”!

Black silver also broke all records in France

In France, it wasn’t until 2014 Black silver crosses the Atlantic. Although the holiday is smaller than the United States, it is gradually taking root in our latitudes and is celebrated every year by many merchants in stores and online.

For example, in 2015, more than மில்லியன் 140 million was spent, with ads reaching up to 90% in some brands. Following the epidemic, Black Friday will break 2021 records, but not on the internet! Amazon sold more than 1.4 million products in 2016 and won the gold palm in this area!

But no matter what the field of activity (ready to wear, home appliances, multimedia, DIY, home or sport), the French can save up to a discount and prepare their Christmas shopping an hour in advance! Better a poor horse than no horse at all. Black Friday 2021 Lists.

Again this year, Black Silver will be an opportunity to see the fun at low prices. This business festival will take place on November 26th!