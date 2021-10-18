Home Top News Gentaya, Timothy Solomon … The “Tune” group visiting London

Gentaya, Timothy Solomon … The “Tune” group visiting London

Oct 18, 2021 0 Comments
Gentaya, Timothy Solomon ... The "Tune" group visiting London

The “Tune” group was at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday afternoon.

The “Tune” cast has given a great lesson in style again. Zentaya, Timothy SolomonJason Momova, Rebecca Ferguson and Sharon Duncan-Brewster were in London on Sunday afternoon to present the film by Denise Villano, who attended the PBI London Film Festival. The festival ends Sunday after a ten-day competition.

The 25-year-old American actress wore an open-back crop in metal chains and a blade wrap skirt. The 42-year-old “Aquaman” artist chose a three-piece blade suit. Dressed in a blue Toilet de Jui, she wore a white ensemble with the film’s protagonist, Rebecca Ferguson. Sharon Duncan-Brewster wore a long black dress with a belt at the waist.

To read: Five things to know about Dune

The famous London Ferris wheel, in front of the London eye, the entire cast posed outside. The film is still highly anticipated in the UK. It will be released in English theaters on October 22nd.

On October 10, “Tune” amassed 2.21 million subscriptions and apparently topped the French box office.

Any breeding is prohibited

See also  England 3-0 Wales: Dominic Calvert-Levine scores debut in dream of a three Lions voyage to Webley to win

You May Also Like

Alex Chop, Maduro's artisan, was extradited to the United States

Alex Chop, Maduro’s artisan, was extradited to the United States

A policeman stops a passerby to see if he has coffee in his cup (video) - RT in French

A policeman stops a passerby to see if he has coffee in his cup (video) – RT in French

Illegal channel crossings are on the rise: the deal between London and Paris

Illegal channel crossings are on the rise: the deal between London and Paris

Une décision de justice du mois de septembre a affirmé la responsabilité des éditeurs de presse.

CNN to stop publishing content on Facebook in Australia

Texas, a reactionary American laboratory

Texas, a reactionary American laboratory

Australia: Sydney hit by storm

Australia: Sydney hit by storm

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *