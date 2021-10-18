Facebook has hired an army of engineers to create its virtual world

Facebook plans to create 10,000 jobs in the European Union over the next five years in an effort to create a digital world called “Metawares”.

The social media company said it would hire highly skilled engineers from countries across the federation as it focuses on its recruitment process in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands and Ireland.

“Europe is a huge part of our success, from the thousands of employees in the EU, to the millions of companies that use our applications and tools every day,” wrote Javier Olivian, Facebook’s head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, and federal product vice president. The success of European companies and the wider economy.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the company, outlined his vision for metawares in July. The term is used to describe the digital worlds in which many people can interact in a three-dimensional environment.

With the introduction of the work collaboration app that runs public meetings in virtual reality, Facebook recently revealed that it has been called its first step in the world of metawares.

In addition to Facebook, many companies, including Microsoft, Roblox and Epic Games, are investing heavily in their own versions of the metawares.

This comes at a time when Facebook is facing a barrage of attacks, after an investigation by the Wall Street Journal revealed the internal impact of young people and teens on the negative impact of Instagram usage.Exceptions to significant individuals Its rules.

Earlier this month, Francis Hogan testified before a U.S. congressional hearing about that were exactly where the leak came from. Hogan and another Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang are due to testify in the British Parliament this month.

EU lawmakers invited Hussein to appear before parliament in November.