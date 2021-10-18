Home Technology Facebook has hired an army of engineers to create its virtual world

Facebook has hired an army of engineers to create its virtual world

Oct 18, 2021 0 Comments
Facebook has hired an army of engineers to create its virtual world

Facebook plans to create 10,000 jobs in the European Union over the next five years in an effort to create a digital world called “Metawares”.

The social media company said it would hire highly skilled engineers from countries across the federation as it focuses on its recruitment process in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands and Ireland.

“Europe is a huge part of our success, from the thousands of employees in the EU, to the millions of companies that use our applications and tools every day,” wrote Javier Olivian, Facebook’s head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, and federal product vice president. The success of European companies and the wider economy.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the company, outlined his vision for metawares in July. The term is used to describe the digital worlds in which many people can interact in a three-dimensional environment.

With the introduction of the work collaboration app that runs public meetings in virtual reality, Facebook recently revealed that it has been called its first step in the world of metawares.

In addition to Facebook, many companies, including Microsoft, Roblox and Epic Games, are investing heavily in their own versions of the metawares.

This comes at a time when Facebook is facing a barrage of attacks, after an investigation by the Wall Street Journal revealed the internal impact of young people and teens on the negative impact of Instagram usage.Exceptions to significant individuals Its rules.

Earlier this month, Francis Hogan testified before a U.S. congressional hearing about that were exactly where the leak came from. Hogan and another Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang are due to testify in the British Parliament this month.

See also  Xiaomi Mi 11 Ͷ͸ Snapdragon 888 K 2K AMOLED 120Hz Сͧ 108MP Ҥ 18,500 ж :: Thaimobilecenter.com

EU lawmakers invited Hussein to appear before parliament in November.

You May Also Like

Urvasi Rawadela: Video- Urvasi Rawadela's iPhone 13 fell off her hand, the actress looked at the phone and screamed - Urvasi Rawadela iPhone 13 fell from her hand Video

Urvasi Rawadela: Video- Urvasi Rawadela’s iPhone 13 fell off her hand, the actress looked at the phone and screamed – Urvasi Rawadela iPhone 13 fell from her hand Video

Over the past two years, Apple has upgraded the MacBook. When will new products be launched

Over the past two years, Apple has upgraded the MacBook. When will new products be launched

Respect Swisscom quality ...

Respect Swisscom quality …

Ransomware attacks in the United States | 590 million in the first half

Ransomware attacks in the United States | 590 million in the first half

WhatsApp: Any Android phones will be released without the app on November 1 | November 1 | Applications | Smartphone | Android | IPhone | nnda | nnni | Game-game

WhatsApp: Any Android phones will be released without the app on November 1 | November 1 | Applications | Smartphone | Android | IPhone | nnda | nnni | Game-game

“Great improvement on privacy”: What’s the new WhatsApp update?

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *