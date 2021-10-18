6 original shelters to escape this fall escape weekend

Autumn is the perfect season to go for a few days in the orange forests of the United Kingdom. So the editorial team offers you the best accommodation to disconnect and take advantage of where you are staying.

Mount Pleasant Ecological Park in Cornwall

At this unusual camp site, you can stay in various canvas huts that are almost 17 hectares in area, different from each other. A vegetarian restaurant in the center, a 15 minute walk to Porto Beach and a 5 minute drive to the small village of St Agnes, the perfect place for a weekend getaway from the capital London. All three nights for two start at £ 195.

The school is located in East Sussex

At sea, in the English South Towns, this original hotel offers you to spend the night on an American school bus with all amenities. The bus can seat a total of four people 0 310 for two nights, Heated with a wood stove in the fall. During your stay you can visit the city of Louis and the Trusilla Zoo, five miles away.

Le Heron’s Rural Retirement, Bedfordshire

You can find it in the trailers of Mansier Loyal and the converted Shepherd’s huts in the shelters provided on this site. As far as the meadows around you can see, descend into the Ossell River, not far from the vast Rushmier National Park. Pricey this quiet weekend? Two nights for two starts at 160.

Climbing at Norfolk Abbey Farm

This climber (an acronym between glamor and camping) offers five yards fitted kitchens and private bathrooms with modern and designer interiors. They are large enough to accommodate six people each, which will cost you மூன்று 675 for three nights. The shelters have a small private garden where you can make barbecue or pizza made of wood. A hammock and jacuzzi can be added for a further relaxation. Located in the countryside of North Norfolk, these yards are just a 15-minute drive from Sheringham Beach.

Bluebell retreat in County Worcestershire

While in Worcestershire, if you are lucky, you can find all the local wildlife, such as pheasants and deer. For the Boyscout environment, you can pick chestnuts before meeting around the campfire. The small, rounded wooden huts are simple but comfortable, and the camp is on the edge of the woods over a pond. From there you also get a view of the Malvern Hills. Designed for two, these rooms will cost you 0 240 for four nights.

Glowing in the Abbeyfield in Northumberland

Set in the heart of a two-hectare meadow, this horse-drawn carriage will make you feel like you are alone in the world. This 1964 Bedford DK can accommodate up to four people. Well restored, there is one bed on top of the truck’s cart and the other is in the “living room”. A wood stove has been installed in the middle to enjoy the autumn nights. If you are not very careful, you can eat your breakfast outside, under the sun. For all that useful, you can find a campfire for cooking under dry toilets and stars. Two nights for four nights on this climb are worth 240.