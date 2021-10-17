Urvasi Rawadela: Video- Urvasi Rawadela’s iPhone 13 fell off her hand, the actress looked at the phone and screamed – Urvasi Rawadela iPhone 13 fell from her hand Video

Highlights: Actress Urvasi Rawdella’s iPhone 13 crashes

The photographers there were also shocked

Urvashi was injured when the phone fell

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urvasi Rowdela Named for the bold lifestyle. Many of his photos and videos are shared on social media. That’s why a video is going viral. Everyone knows how much the iPhone 13 costs. The common man must think often when taking it. But using it is no big deal for celebrities. Urvashi also uses the iPhone 13, but she was shocked when the phone fell out of her hand recently.



The photographers were annoyed

Urvashi had reached the D-Series office for a meeting. After getting out of the car, the phone slipped from her hand. Then she screamed and picked up the phone. Meanwhile, the photographers who were there also stumbled. There was also a simple reaction from a photographer’s mouth, ‘Are Bob Ray’.



Urvasi will appear in these films

Speaking of work, Urvashi will soon be seen in the big budget film ‘Science Legend’. The film was shot in Chennai. Apart from that, he is seen with Randeep Hooda in the web series ‘Inspector Avinash’. He is also seen in the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

Urvashi also does modeling with acting. She participated in the Miss Diva beauty pageant in 2015. She represented India in the 2015 World Beauty Contest. He made his Bollywood debut in the film ‘Sing Saab The Great’. Since then, he has acted in ‘Sanam Ray’, ‘Great Grand Masti’, ‘Hate Story 4’ and ‘Daylight’.