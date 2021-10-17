Urvasi Rawadela: Video- Urvasi Rawadela’s iPhone 13 fell off her hand, the actress looked at the phone and screamed – Urvasi Rawadela iPhone 13 fell from her hand Video

Highlights:
- Actress Urvasi Rawdella’s iPhone 13 crashes
- The photographers there were also shocked
- Urvashi was injured when the phone fell
The photographers were annoyed
Urvashi had reached the D-Series office for a meeting. After getting out of the car, the phone slipped from her hand. Then she screamed and picked up the phone. Meanwhile, the photographers who were there also stumbled. There was also a simple reaction from a photographer’s mouth, ‘Are Bob Ray’.
Urvasi will appear in these films
Speaking of work, Urvashi will soon be seen in the big budget film ‘Science Legend’. The film was shot in Chennai. Apart from that, he is seen with Randeep Hooda in the web series ‘Inspector Avinash’. He is also seen in the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.
Urvashi also does modeling with acting. She participated in the Miss Diva beauty pageant in 2015. She represented India in the 2015 World Beauty Contest. He made his Bollywood debut in the film ‘Sing Saab The Great’. Since then, he has acted in ‘Sanam Ray’, ‘Great Grand Masti’, ‘Hate Story 4’ and ‘Daylight’.