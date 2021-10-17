Scream: Matthew Lillard describes Wes Craven’s frustration as he films sequels to the film

According to comedian Matthew Lillard, Wes Craven felt the enormous pressure of directing the “Scream” series following its theatrical success in 1996.

At that time, the master of horror cinema embarked on a film project that no one believed. Wes Croven, whose life has come to a standstill after becoming famous for The Hill Has Eyes or The Class of the Night, seems to be enjoying working almost entirely in the family environment on the set, he tells the American site Bloody Disgusting Matthew Lillard.

“None of us honestly believe that because already the director (Wes Croven) is not a hip Hollywood director. And two actors from TV we were acting. But we had a Croven happy and cheerful,” the actor says. “We all had some acting experience. We were all young, we were united. We acted like a family for two months,” he continues.

Frenzied Wes longs

If Wes Croven is able to work independently and without pressure in the first installment of Scream, the film’s massive success in its theatrical release will quickly change the situation. The director will direct three sequels to Saga (1997) (Scream 2), 2000 (Scream 3) and 2011 (Scream 4). But never again, Matthew Lillard says he would never have seen the relaxed atmosphere of the first film.

“I think in the other three films he was pressured by the production. What an interesting thing. That anxious moment resulted in an iconic film, at the end of which he (Wes Croven, editor’s note) was frustrated. It was no secret. When it came time to realize 4 he was really on the verge of despair.e Shutter ”, the actor continues.

Wes Croven died in 2015 at the age of 76 from a brain tumor. Scream Saga enjoyed an attempt to adapt a TV series on American television MTV between 2015 and 2019. It is preparing to make its big comeback on the big screen in the fifth installment. The first film is in credits) and the resumption of ownership.