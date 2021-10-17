Over the past two years, Apple has upgraded the MacBook. When will new products be launched

Apple has a chance to boost sales ahead of the holiday shopping season, especially as Intel is expected to announce more computers running on its own chips instead of processors.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said in June that the latest computers running the company’s powerful M1 processor have “boosted” the growth of the Mac. In the most recent three quarters ending June 2021, Apple sold the Max worth $ 26 billion, up nearly 33% from the same period last year to $ 19.59 billion. “Actually, for Mac, the last three quarters have been the best,” Cook said in June.

Prior to the epidemic that increased sales of new computers, many consumers and analysts feared that the MacBook would be ignored in favor of new, fast-growing businesses such as the Apple Watch and iPhones. But Mac computers are essential for Apple.

Last month, Apple announced and then introduced new iPhones, iPods and Apple watches, leaving the Apple Max lineup as the flagship product line that has not been updated this fall. The 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple’s flagship laptop, has not been updated since 2019 and currently uses Intel processors to replace the latest Apple chips.

If Apple announces new MacBook laptops on Monday, it will be the culmination of a two-year shift to fully update the entire Mac range.

Since 2019, Apple has replaced its own processors with Intel processors called M1, which offers longer battery life and allows Apple to integrate its hardware and software more closely. Apple chips allow for new features, while providing enough power to run demanding applications.

So far, Apple has released four different Macs that use its new chips: the MacBook Air, the Mac Mini, the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the redesigned 24-inch iMac.

According to Bloomberg, Apple looks set to redesign the MacBook Pro with its own chips and new ports, including an HDMI cable to connect the laptop to monitors. It works on iMacs with a larger screen and more powerful Mac Mini desktops, the report said.

On Monday, Apple may offer a release date for the latest version of Mac software, the MacOS Montessori, which was announced in June, but has not been officially released.