NASA shared a video of the amazing scene in space, and this post went viral on social media

The US space agency NASA frequently shares amazing pictures and videos of space on its social media account, while people love all of NASA’s recordings. NASA recently shared a rare record. Hubble Telescope has released a spectacular video clip of neighboring star Andromeda on its social media site Instagram. The video is very nice to watch and many stars are seen together, which will surprise you a lot.

In the title that comes with the post, NASA wrote that the Andromeda Galaxy is the largest galaxy in a nearby local group. The Hubble Space Telescope has captured millions of stars in a part of the Andromeda Galaxy. The video shows Hubble’s view of a part of Andromeda that reveals millions of stars. Old red stars and blue stars were seen in a sky. While crediting the video, NASA wrote, NASA, ESA, J. Talcanton (University of Washington), Ph.D. Group, and R. Universal Production Music.

This video has received over 1 lakh likes since its release. People are very surprised to see this video, while many netizens can see their reactions in the video.

