Illegal channel crossings are on the rise: the deal between London and Paris

Britain will send pledged funds to France to help fight the smuggling of migrants into the channel.

The affair has escalated tensions between London and Paris, which is already embroiled in controversy over fishing licenses in British territorial waters.

The United Kingdom has pledged .7 62.7 million in 2021-2022 to finance the strengthening of border controls on the French side.

French Interior Minister Gerald Durman addressed the National Assembly on Tuesday:

“Yesterday evening, the British Minister (Home Minister Priti Patel) wrote to me that he was going to give me the money promised in this letter, and I welcome it because it was a promise fulfilled and I have no doubt. English men and women are of good character.”

Over the weekend, more than 1,300 people attempted to cross the British side, some of whom were rescued in advanced hypothermia.

Since the end of 2018, illegal crossings have erupted, despite officials warning of the dangers of these efforts by “small boats” that have reached records this summer.

About 15,400 migrants attempted to cross between January 1 and August 31, including 3,500, according to Philip Deuterix, maritime chancellor.Recovered in difficulty“Brought to the Strait and back to the French coast.

English Channel Shortcuts (and Attempts to Overcome)

2020: 9,500 people

2019: 2,300 people

2018: 600 people

The The UK has long been attractive to immigrants, Mainly due to language. But the UK government began to reform the asylum system and pass a controversial bill to provide harsher punishments for those trying to enter Britain illegally.

According to Paris, half of the illegal immigrants tried to cross the Canal and the Dunkirk Channel from Belgium.